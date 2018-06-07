Hajiyev: Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh under captivity of mafia structure

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

Recent processes once again demonstrate that the Armenian community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region is under the captivity of a mafia structure, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's spokesman Hikmet Hajiyev told Trend on June 7.

Hajiyev commented on the recent statement of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who addressing the Armenian Parliament on June 7, claimed that the negotiations on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict cannot be effective without participation of the separatist regime.

"Baku considers such statements by the Armenian leadership as a non-constructive step aimed at undermining the negotiation process on the conflict settlement and keeping the occupation-status quo," Hajiyev said.

Presence of the Armenian armed forces in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and continuation of the occupation define direct international legal responsibility of Armenia as a party to the conflict, according to Hajiyev.

