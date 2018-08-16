The United States welcomes Azerbaijani court's decision to release Ilgar Mammadov

16 August 2018 08:19 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug 16

Trend:

The United States welcomes the decision of the Azerbaijani Court of Appeal to release the leader of the REAL movement Ilgar Mammadov in Azerbaijan, State Department`s spokeperson Heather Nauert said in a message Aug. 15.

News that the Shaki Court of Appeal in Azerbaijan on Aug. 13 ordered to release Ilgar Mammadov after more than five years in prison is to be welcomed, said in a statement.

The Shaki Court of Appeal considered the complaint of Ilgar Mammadov, who was in prison. At the trial under the chairmanship of Judge Gunduz Abbasov, the complaint was granted, the decision of the Shaki Court for Heinous Crimes was changed and the remaining part of the sentence was replaced by a conditional release without the right to leave Azerbaijan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
US paid no money to N.Korea for return of remains of its troops - State Dept.
US 28 July 22:28
Number of U.S. diplomats in China hit by mystery illness - State Dept
US 7 June 12:30
China says finds no clues to explain U.S. sonic incident
China 24 May 12:42
US urges all parties in Armenia to engage in constructive dialogue
Armenia 25 April 03:24
State Department places sanctions on French national for helping ISIS
US 22 March 20:15
Turkey warns citizens over traveling to US
Turkey 12 January 13:39
Latest
China, U.S. to hold next round of trade talks in late August
China 08:56
EBRD announces conditions of participation in privatization of IBA (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:46
Mexico unsure if it will finish NAFTA talks with U.S. in August
Other News 07:32
U.S. tariffs to stay on Turkey, Qatar offers Ankara aid
Turkey 06:20
Ecuador's president fires transit chiefs in wake of deadly crash
Other News 05:36
Budapest Airport terminal briefly shut due to hot isotope container
Europe 04:55
Lula registers for Brazil race from jail as thousands rally
World 03:56
Venezuela asks Peru to hand over suspected plotters of assault on Maduro
Other News 02:45
Mexico Captures Drug Lord Linked to Cartel Violence on US Border
Other News 01:57