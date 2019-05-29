Azerbaijani president receives delegation led by US principal deputy assistant secretary of state (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

29 May 2019 19:39 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 14:03)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 29

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of Energy Resources Kent Logsdon, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

The president thanked for US President Donald Trump`s letter, describing it as a sign of strong partner relations. President Aliyev hailed the fact that the US president has sent two letters in the past few days.

Thanking for the reception, US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of Energy Resources Kent Logsdon said he is pleased to participate in the 26th International Caspian Oil & Gas-2019 Exhibition and Conference in Baku and extended his congratulations on the 26th anniversary of this important event.

President Aliyev touched upon the significance of the 26th International Caspian Oil & Gas-2019 Exhibition and Conference, stressing that the event has been attracting leading companies of the world for many years. The president noted the importance of the fact that the US is widely represented at the event.

They exchanged views over the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project, prospects for cooperation in energy, renewable energy sources and business areas.

