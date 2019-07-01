Baku Declaration of 43rd session of UNESCO World Heritage Committee adopted (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 13:20)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 1

Trend:

The 43rd Baku session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee has adopted Baku Declaration, Trend reports.

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, which is held from June 30 to July 10, 2019, continues its work at Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijani Culture Minister Abulfas Garayev said that the Baku Declaration serves to protect cultural heritage throughout the world and aims to draw attention to this issue.

The document emphasizes the need to increase efforts towards the preservation and effective protection of monuments, which are included in the World Heritage List, and their management. Concern was expressed over the destruction of natural and cultural monuments in the zone of armed conflicts, including the conduct of illegal archaeological excavations, the illegal transportation of cultural property and the illegal exploitation of cultural resources.

The importance of enhancing the dialogue between member countries and the World Heritage Committee to address the consequences of the global climate change and natural and man-made disasters was noted.

The declaration also reflected gratitude to Azerbaijan for hosting the event.

As many as 2,500 delegates from more than 180 countries representing foreign states and international organizations attend the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee.

