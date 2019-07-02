Kestutis Jankauskas: Azerbaijan, EU continue negotiations on new partnership agreement

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan is an important partner of the European Union (EU), Head of the EU delegation in Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas said at the presentation of a new project of the Council of Europe "Improving the efficiency and quality of the judicial system in Azerbaijan", which was held in Baku, Trend reports.

Jankauskas noted that negotiations are ongoing between Azerbaijan and the EU on a new partnership agreement.

He underlined that this document can be called the agreement of a new generation. It's because the foundations of our current relationship were created in the mid-1990s and these foundations need to be updated, he said.

Both sides want to develop this partnership, which requires modern, strong and updated foundations, he noted.

Jankauskas added that progress is being made in the negotiations on the new agreement.

