Azerbaijan one of important countries in UNESCO World Heritage Committee – Ukrainian rep

3 July 2019 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Baku is being held at the highest level, just like all the events held in Baku, a representative of the Ukrainian delegation Heorhii Selskyi told Trend.

The representative of Ukraine noted that Azerbaijan is one of important countries in the UNESCO World Heritage Committee.

He added that by hosting this event, Azerbaijan is making a significant contribution to the protection of world cultural heritage.

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee continues its work in Baku.

High ranking officials of the UNESCO member countries participate in the session, including prime ministers, vice prime ministers and ministers of culture, environment, tourism as well as heads of international organizations and advisory bodies of UNESCO, permanent representatives to UNESCO of about 70 countries, and specialists in architecture, heritage and environment.

During the Baku session of the Committee, 36 out of 42 proposals for inscribing on the World Heritage List are considered, including six natural, 28 cultural and two mixed (natural and cultural) monuments.

