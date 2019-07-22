Azerbaijani FM receives Jordan ambassador to Azerbaijan

22 July 2019 21:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 22

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received the Ambassador of Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the Republic of Azerbaijan Nassar Ibrahim Mohammad Al-Habashneh upon termination of his diplomatic tenure, Trend reports citing MFA press service.

During the meeting the sides discussed various issues of bilateral cooperation agenda and also exchanged views on developing cooperation within international organizations.

Ambassador Nassar Ibrahim Mohammad Al-Habashneh especially noted the support rendered to him by the Azerbaijani side for fulfillment of his diplomatic activities and expressed his gratitude in this regard.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov wished Ambassador Nassar Ibrahim Mohammad Al-Habashneh all the best in his future endeavors.

