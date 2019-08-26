Azerbaijan’s First VP Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening of orphanage-kindergartens and joined festivities for children (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 21:27)

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and her daughter Leyla Aliyeva have attended the opening of orphanage-kindergartens No 260 and No 141 in Sabunchu and Binagadi districts of Baku, and joined another entertainment and recreation program for children deprived of parental care and children in need of special care organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation at Dalga Beach recreation center.

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and her daughter Leyla Aliyeva first attended the inauguration of the orphanage-kindergarten No 260 in Sabunchu district.

The orphanage-kindergarten has been operating since 1937. The new building of the kindergarten was rebuilt by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The 140-seat building houses seven groups, a music hall, gym, kitchen, medical point, laundry and other auxiliary rooms. The orphanage-kindergarten, which occupies an area of more than 2000 square meters, was equipped with necessary furniture.

Large-scale landscaping and construction works were carried out in the territory of the orphanage-kindergarten No 260.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and her daughter Leyla Aliyeva then participated in the opening of the orphanage-kindergarten No 141 in Binagadi district.

The major repair work of the building of the orphanage-kindergarten was initiated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The kindergarten opened in 1980 and had never been repaired. The 210-seat orphanage-kindergarten, which covers an area of more than 5000 square meters, has three blocks. The two-storey building houses group rooms, a kitchen, dining room, gym and music halls. Children aged from 2 to 6 in eleven groups are served by a 42-man staff here.

Landscaping work was carried out and green areas were laid out in the territory of the kindergarten.

Children were welcomed by fairy tale heroes at the event organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation at Dalga Beach recreation center. Residents of orphanages in Nizami, Surakhani, Khatai districts, Rehabilitation Centre for Children with Down Syndrome and integrated boarding school No 11 enjoyed unforgettable moments here.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and her daughter Leyla Aliyeva joined the festivities.

Children were presented with gifts on behalf of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. More than 200 children attended the festivities.

