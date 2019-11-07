12 parties apply to participate in municipal elections in Azerbaijan

7 November 2019 18:07 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Twelve political parties have applied to Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) to participate in the upcoming municipal elections in the country, CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov said at the commission’s meeting Nov. 7, Trend reports.

Panahov specified that with the registration of the plenipotentiary representative of the Unity Party, the number of parties participating in the municipal elections has reached twelve.

Plenipotentiary representatives of the New Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan's Democratic Reforms, the Great Creation, Civic Unity, the Unified Popular Front, the National Revival Movement, Azerbaijan Democratic Enlightenment, Social Democratic, Umid, Ana Veten and Civil Solidarity parties were previously registered.

Municipal elections will be held in Azerbaijan on Dec. 23, 2019.

