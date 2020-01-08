Chairman: CEC cannot control property issues of MP candidates in Azerbaijan

8 January 2020 17:38 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Candidates themselves must provide information about their property, and we cannot control these issues, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at the commission’s meeting, Trend reports.

Panahov added that all candidates must provide information on their income and property, which is a requirement of the Electoral Code.

"In other matters, CEC seeks to make decisions in favor of the candidates. Except the cases contrary to law, we try to make decisions in favor of candidates," the CEC chairman stressed.

Early parliamentary elections will be held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9.

