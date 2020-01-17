Hikmet Hajiyev: Azerbaijan actively participates in World Economic Forum in Davos

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan actively participates in the World Economic Forum in Davos, Head of the Department for Foreign Policy Affairs of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev told reporters.

“Azerbaijan is constantly represented in the forum at the level of the president and participates in various seminars, discussions and conferences,” the head of the department added.

“The meetings are held with businessmen, heads of state and government of other countries, officials and heads of international organizations within the Davos forum,” Hajiyev added.

“The reports which are prepared by this forum reflect the essence and factual truth about Azerbaijan’s development because the country’s realities are revealed comprehensively and in detail from the point of view of political, socio-economic development at the level of the president during the forum,” the head of the department said.

"Azerbaijan will continue cooperation in the Davos format and our country also plans to actively participate within the upcoming forum," Hajiyev added.

