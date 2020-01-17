Hikmet Hajiyev: Azerbaijan actively participates in World Economic Forum in Davos

17 January 2020 15:16 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan actively participates in the World Economic Forum in Davos, Head of the Department for Foreign Policy Affairs of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev told reporters.

“Azerbaijan is constantly represented in the forum at the level of the president and participates in various seminars, discussions and conferences,” the head of the department added.

“The meetings are held with businessmen, heads of state and government of other countries, officials and heads of international organizations within the Davos forum,” Hajiyev added.

“The reports which are prepared by this forum reflect the essence and factual truth about Azerbaijan’s development because the country’s realities are revealed comprehensively and in detail from the point of view of political, socio-economic development at the level of the president during the forum,” the head of the department said.

"Azerbaijan will continue cooperation in the Davos format and our country also plans to actively participate within the upcoming forum," Hajiyev added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency expands international cooperation
Economy 16:02
Repair at Jafar Jabbarli subway station in Baku nearing completion
Transport 15:30
Ruling New Azerbaijan Party refuses from free airtime as part of pre-election campaign
Politics 15:18
Export of Azerbaijan's food products to be simplified
Economy 15:15
Baku Metro CJSC to receive new fans
Transport 14:57
Work conducted in Azerbaijan’s Shirvan city to expand broadband access
ICT 14:51
Latest
Body of former head of Armenian National Security Service found in Yerevan
Armenia 16:29
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan has passed development path equal to century and has now joined ranks of strong countries on global scale
Politics 16:23
IAEA talks future projects in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 16:22
Greece tells Haftar to take constructive stance at Berlin conference
Europe 16:22
Turkmenistan represented at int’l tourism exhibition in Vienna
Turkmenistan 16:21
Fiat Chrysler and Foxconn plan push into Chinese electric car market
China 16:20
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest announces tender to buy electrical equipment
Tenders 16:16
Diesel electric generators of Baku Metro ready for operation
Transport 16:14
Georgia named top tourist destination
Tourism 16:06