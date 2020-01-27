Azerbaijan's CEC talks accreditation of int'l, local observers for upcoming elections

27 January 2020 18:06 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

To date, 409 international observers have passed accreditation in Azerbaijan to participate in the early parliamentary elections to be held in the country on Feb. 9, Chairman of Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at the commission's meeting on Jan. 27, Trend reports.

Panahov noted that the accreditation of observers continues and their number will grow.

According to the CEC chairman, 55,492 local observers have also passed accreditation.

