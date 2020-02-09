OSCE PA observer: No obstacles so far in observing parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

No obstacles have been recorded so far in observing the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, representative of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Nat Parry told Trend on Feb. 9.

“It is premature to comment on the election itself,” Parry added. “As the election observation mission, we will collect the data and analyze it. Later we will have a final statement and present that at the press conference.”

“This morning we visited seven polling stations all over Baku,” representative of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly said. “We were in the opening of the polling stations, we visited IDP camps.”

“I can’t say anything for sure,” Parry said. “We’ve made some observations and we will share those observations with analysts at the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights.”

“We are making analysis to get the full picture around the country,” representative of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly said. “Personally, I didn’t see any shortcomings, but this is just one observation. It is better to wait till all the data is collected. We didn’t face any obstacles when observing the elections. We had cooperation and access to polling stations. In the very beginning, the voter turnout was low, then it rose at 11:00 or 12:00 (GMT +4).”

“We will be observing the elections in 20-30 polling stations and then we will go to see the closing procedure,” Parry said.

The parliamentary elections of the sixth convocation are being held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9.

Secretariat Information Center of the Central Election Commission (CEC) will inform about the voting process, as well as preliminary data as of 15:00, 17:00 and 19:00 (GMT+4).

Some 1,314 candidates were registered within the early parliamentary elections.

The candidacies of 246 people were nominated by 19 political parties, 1,057 were self-nominated, 11 - by initiative groups.

Twenty-one percent account for female candidates while 79 percent – male candidates.

Throughout the day, 5,573 permanent polling stations will operate in 125 constituencies of the country.

There are 5,329,460 registered voters in the country, and 340,689 internally displaced people can vote in 573 polling stations.

Some 883 international observers and 77,790 local observers are monitoring the voting process. Among the local observers, 35,152 are representatives of political parties. International observers represent 58 countries and 59 organizations.

Exit polls are conducted by AJF & Associates Inc. (US) jointly with Citizens’ Labor Rights Protection League, the Rey Monitoring Center, and the French OpinionWay Research Institute together with the “Human Rights in the XXI Century – Azerbaijan” Foundation.