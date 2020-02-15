Panahov: Activities of Azerbaijan’s CEC transparent, completely legal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Activities of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) are transparent and completely legal, CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov said at the CEC meeting, Trend reports Feb. 15.

Panahov noted that if there had been violations of the law, international organizations would have declared this first of all.

It is likely that someone, for one purpose or another, is taking provocative steps, added the chairman.

“We need to take this into account and be careful,” Panahov said.

CEC is holding a meeting in connection with the parliamentary elections held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9. Decisions in connection with the appeals received by the CEC will be made at the meeting.