Official welcome ceremony held for President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11

Trend:

An official welcome ceremony has been held for President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who is on an official visit in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Turkmen President in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov reviewed the guard of honor.

The Turkmen President saluted the Azerbaijani soldiers.

The national anthems of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan were played.

Members of the Azerbaijani delegation were introduced to President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and members of the Turkmen delegation were introduced to President Ilham Aliyev.

The guard of honor marched in front of the heads of state to the accompaniment of a military march.

The presidents posed for official photos.