Azerbaijani State Border Service: Another provocation of Armenian side prevented (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13

The Armenian armed forces continue provocations on the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Trend reports on March 13 referring to the Azerbaijani State Border Service.

The Armenian armed forces deployed near Berkaber, Lalagukh and Sevkar villages of Armenia’s Ijevan district intensively shelled the residential buildings and civilian vehicles in Abbasbayli village of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district while using large-caliber weapons, from 11:45 (GMT+4) on March 13.

The Armenian armed forces’ provocation was prevented. The firing points of the combat positions of the Armenian armed forces, from which the Azerbaijani settlements were fired on, were suppressed by return fire.

Currently, the operational situation is under the full control of the border guard posts of the Azerbaijani State Border Service.