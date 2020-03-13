MP proposes law on genocide to be adopted in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13
Trend:
A law on genocide may be planned to be adopted in Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijani MP Elman Mammadov made such a proposal at the plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament on March 13, Trend reports.
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev: Both Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan have been attaching special importance to transport infrastructure, we practically went along parallel course by modernizing this infrastructure
Operational Headquarters: Azerbaijan suspends visa processing via ASAN Visa due to threat of coronavirus