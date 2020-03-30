Azerbaijani diaspora continues to support compatriots in Ukraine (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 30
Trend:
Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Work with the Diaspora and Azerbaijani diaspora continue to provide support to Azerbaijani citizens living abroad in connection with the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, Trend reports referring to the committee on March 30.
Despite the fact that thousands of the fellow citizens have been evacuated to their homeland, at present, there are still Azerbaijani citizens staying in a number of countries, including Ukraine, and waiting for the next flight to go home.
