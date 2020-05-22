President Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani people on Ramadan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Azerbaijani people on Ramadan holiday.

“Dear fellow compatriots! I sincerely congratulate you and all our compatriots living in different parts of the world on the holy Ramadan holiday and convey to you my most cordial wishes,” the president said.

“The month of Ramadan, when the Holy Quran, the treasury of divine wisdom, was revealed to humanity as the path of truth, calls people to purity, unity and mercy,” President Aliyev said. “This month, believers get the opportunity to fulfill their moral duty to the Almighty, experience the joy of the victory of spiritual and moral perfection over worldly temptations.”

“This year, we are completing the month of Ramadan in difficult conditions, when the world has come face to face with a great danger,” the president said. “The current situation dictates the need for urgent measures to protect the health and well-being of our population.”

“The success of the fight against the global calamity we are facing largely depends on the responsibility and disciplined conduct of each member of our society,” the president said. “The Holy Quran also always calls for unity and equality, mutual assistance and kindness. I am sure that our people, always distinguished for such noble qualities for whom national and spiritual values are above all, will overcome this difficulty thanks to good organization and solidarity.”

“Dear brothers and sisters! Our faithful citizens who have passed the test of fasting with dignity are seeing off the month of Ramadan with pride and gratitude,” President Aliyev said. “I join the prayers you made on these holy and festive days in the name of prosperity and well-being of our country and once again pay tribute of respect to the brave sons of the Motherland who sacrificed their lives in the name of independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.”

“May Allah accept your fasting and prayers,” the president said. “I wish each of you good health, happiness to your families, and abundance and prosperity to your homes. Happy Ramadan!”