Video conference held between Azerbaijani president, WB’s newly appointed VP (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17

Trend:

Upon the initiative of the World Bank, a video conference has been held between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the World Bank’s newly appointed Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Anna Bjerde, Regional Director for the South Caucasus Sebastian Molineus and other representatives of the bank, Trend reports on June 17 referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

On behalf of Azerbaijan, Assistant to President Natig Amirov and Chairman of the Central Bank Elman Rustamov also participated in the conference.