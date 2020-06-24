Operational Headquarters: Baku-Istanbul-Baku charter flights to be made soon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24

Trend:

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) and Turkish Airlines (THY) will operate Baku-Istanbul-Baku and Istanbul-Baku-Istanbul charter flights twice a week to simplify the process of bringing back Azerbaijani citizens who are in Turkey, including students, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend on June 24.

Citizens who are in other countries and want to return to Azerbaijan, including students, will be able to return to the country by using the transit capabilities of Istanbul Airport.

AZAL will operate flights on Thursdays and Saturdays while THY on Wednesdays and Fridays.

The tickets will be available through the official website of AZAL and THY.