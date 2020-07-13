Deputy PM: Azerbaijani army heroically suppressed Armenia’s provocations in direction of Tovuz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13

Trend:

The valiant soldiers of the Azerbaijani army heroically stopped the provocations of the maddened Armenian bandits on the contact line in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district and gave the Armenian armed forces a worthy rebuff, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party Ali Ahmadov wrote on his page on Facebook, Trend reports on July 13.

“People saw new heroes,” the message said. “We are proud of Azerbaijani senior lieutenant Rashad Mahmudov, sergeant Vugar Sadigov, corporal Elshad Mammadov and soldier Khayyam Dashdemirov who died for the sake of the Motherland. We are sure that their blood will not remain unrevenged.”

“May the Almighty rest the souls of our martyrs!" Ahmadov added.