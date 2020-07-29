President Ilham Aliyev attends groundbreaking ceremony for “DOST Evi” center in Ismayilli (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a groundbreaking ceremony for “DOST Evi” Creative, Exhibition and Sales Center owned by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population in Ismayilli.

Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev informed the head of state about the center.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation of the center.