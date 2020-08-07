Azerbaijani FM holds meeting with EU representative (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas, the ministry told Trend.

During the meeting, Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan highly appreciates mutually beneficial partnership relations with the EU. The minister expressed satisfaction with the unequivocal position of the EU in support of the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

The parties exchanged opinions on a number of issues on the agenda of EU-Azerbaijan cooperation, including strategic partnership in the energy sector, transport projects, solidarity and cooperation in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, and the continuation of negotiations over a comprehensive agreement that will form the legal basis of bilateral relations.

The minister informed the EU representative about the recent military provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district across the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, the goals of Armenia which it failed to achieve by the provocation and the aggressive policy of this country, which is the source of tension in the region.

It was emphasized that Azerbaijan is committed to the principle of resolving the conflict through negotiations, and that the negotiations should be real and substantive rather than being their imitation.

Noting the inadmissibility of demonstrating an equal approach to the occupant country of Armenia and Azerbaijan, whose territories have been occupied, the minister stressed the need to withdraw the occupation forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and return the Azerbaijani internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their homeland as required by the UN Security Council resolutions.

Touching upon the issue of the escalation at the border, Jankauskas referred to the statement of the representative of the European External Action Service, and noted that the statement urges refraining from steps that could increase tensions in the region.

He stressed that EU Special Representative for the South Caucasusis closely following the situation and that the EU is interested in ensuring peace and security in the region.

The parties also exchanged opinions on other issues of mutual interest.