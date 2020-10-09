Azerbaijani FM to pay working visit to Moscow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in Geneva on Oct. 9, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Azerbaijan’s position on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement was brought to the attention of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

Bayramov will also pay a working visit to Moscow on Oct. 9. The visit was organized at the initiative of the Russian side.