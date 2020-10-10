Armenia continues to violate ceasefire even after it was announced - assistant to president

Politics 10 October 2020 15:22 (UTC+04:00)
Armenia continues to violate ceasefire even after it was announced - assistant to president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10

Trend:

Armenia continues to violate the ceasefire even after its announcement, Assistant to Azerbaijani President - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

Will be updated
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijani, Turkish Foreign Ministers hold phone conversation Politics 15:24
Success of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces, int'l support for Azerbaijan's fair position create new opportunities Politics 15:23
Armenia continues to violate ceasefire even after it was announced - assistant to president Politics 15:22
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for October 10 Society 15:21
Azerbaijan confirms 106 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 15:19
Co-Chair of Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center makes statement on Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:18
Azerbaijan's AzerGold signs contract with EA solutions LLC to buy drones Business 15:18
Azerbaijani energy minister appeals to int'l energy organizations due to military attacks of Armenia Oil&Gas 15:17
Iran unveils details of exports from Semnan Province Business 15:15
Value of goods exported via Iran's West Azerbaijan Province announced Business 15:13
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange made public Business 15:13
Armenia continues to grossly violate ceasefire, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry says Politics 15:12
Azerbaijan discloses new damage done to Armenia's military equipment Politics 15:11
Azerbaijani army seized great victory, Turkish Defense Ministry says Politics 15:09
Azerbaijani Armed Forces disable armored equipment of Armenian troops Politics 15:07
Azerbaijani FM, president's assistant holding briefing (LIVE) Politics 15:05
Azerbaijani president says security must be provided by political means Politics 15:04
President Aliyev: For Azerbaijan it is a patriotic war Politics 14:58
President Aliyev sets terms for resuming talks on Karabakh conflict settlement in interview to Sky News Politics 14:55
People of Armenian origin in Karabakh - hostages of criminal regime, says President Aliyev Politics 14:51
Azerbaijan wants solution to Karabakh conflict, not imitation - President Aliyev Politics 14:47
Briefing to be held by Aide to Azerbaijani President, Foreign Minister on Oct. 10 Politics 14:30
Armenia's continuous shelling causes fires, destruction of Azerbaijani civilian facilities (PHOTO) Politics 14:23
Number of Azerbaijani civilian casualties from Armenian shellings updated Society 14:21
Uzbek mineral sites put up for online auction for the first time Uzbekistan 14:15
Turkmen Halkbank to become joint-stock commercial bank Finance 14:14
Iran's West Oil & Gas Production Company discloses extraction data Oil&Gas 14:12
It took Azerbaijan 10 days to dispel the myth of "strong Armenian army" Politics 14:05
Uzbek-Korean Uz-Kor Gas Chemical to buy construction materials via tender Tenders 14:02
Units of Azerbaijani army destroy heavy military equipment of Armenian Armed Forces Politics 13:58
Int'l community should take part in resolution efforts in Karabakh conflict - expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:49
Eni Turkmenistan Limited opens tender for provision of light vehicles Tenders 13:30
Extraction from Iran's Dehloran oil field to increases Oil&Gas 13:25
New poultry complex opens in Georgia Business 13:25
Uzbekneftegaz installs devices for renewable energy sources at production facilities Oil&Gas 13:23
Turkmenistan releases data on production of construction sector Construction 13:20
Azerbaijan's goal is to liberate its lands under Armenian occupation, MP says (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13:16
Armenian troops continue shelling Azerbaijani Tartar, Aghdam districts Politics 13:14
Azerbaijan dismisses Armenia's info on shelling of Gafan district - ministry Politics 13:13
Azerbaijan gives Armenia last chance, Turkish MFA says Politics 13:11
Azerbaijan dismisses rumors of its drone shooting over Armenian province Politics 12:25
Turkey supports decisions made by Azerbaijan - Turkish FM on Karabakh conflict issue Politics 12:25
Volume of essential products available in Iranian ports revealed Business 12:24
Defense ministry says Azerbaijan destroys Armenian radar system in Khojaly district (VIDEO) Politics 12:19
Azerbaijan destroys Armenian Armed Forces' artillery - defense ministry (VIDEO) Politics 12:17
Azerbaijan presents parts of Armenia's ballistic missile shot down during bombing Mingachevir (PHOTO) Politics 12:12
President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Russian RBC TV channel (PHOTO) Politics 12:09
Azerbaijani army destroys Armenia's S-300 system (VIDEO) Politics 12:09
Turkmenistan increases its trade turnover since beginning 2020 Business 12:07
Quality of coal supplied to Uzbek population to be improved Uzbekistan 12:06
Turkmenistan's transport, communication sector indicators up Transport 11:50
Kazakhstan's export to Croatia down threefold due to COVID-19 Business 11:50
Kazakhstan, Lithuania trade volume surges despite COVID-19 Business 11:50
Georgia reports 519 new coronavirus cases Georgia 11:47
Uzbekistan boosts footwear export Business 11:20
Azerbaijani oil prices surge Finance 10:56
Azerbaijani army destroys one more armored unit of Armenian armed forces (VIDEO) Politics 10:55
Turkmenistan exceeds initial plan for oil, gas condensate production Oil&Gas 10:55
China, Georgia inaugurate new rail connection Transport 10:53
Construction of Georgian Anaklia Port can't be financed from budget - official Construction 10:39
Armenia continues to bombard Azerbaijani settlements, defense ministry says Politics 10:39
Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes continue all night, defense ministry says (VIDEO) Politics 10:35
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for October 10 Uzbekistan 10:24
Azerbaijan reveals footage of Armenia's military equipment being destroyed (VIDEO) Politics 10:18
Azerbaijan's newly liberated Hadrut village shelled by Armenian Armed Forces Politics 10:05
Currency rates in Iran for October 10 Finance 10:02
Head of Iran's TPO explains country's foreign trade drop Business 10:00
Turkmenistan sees GDP growth Finance 09:51
Two more Azerbaijani civilians injured during Armenia's shelling of Goranboy, Tartar Society 09:50
Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on ceasefire for humanitarian purposes Politics 09:45
Civilians wounded as result of Armenia's attacks on Aghdam Society 09:33
Iran's blocked funds in Turkey can be used for imports - Chamber of Commerce Business 09:02
CEO of World Academy of Art&Science sends letter to President Ilham Aliyev Politics 09:02
Azerbaijani president claims mandate of mediators is not to interfere on ground, but to facilitate to find solution Politics 08:20
If Armenian prime minister returns back from skies, we are ready for negotiations - President Aliyev Politics 08:18
Azerbaijani president claims OSCE Minsk Group mediation led to what is happening today Politics 08:15
Look at internet, look at documents, you will see who is telling truth, who is lying, says President Aliyev Politics 08:13
Today in Azerbaijan there are thousands of Armenians, but in Armenia, all Azerbaijanis have been expelled - President Aliyev Politics 08:10
Azerbaijan has not only Turkish weapons, Russian, Israeli, Belarusian, Ukrainian weapons, says President Aliyev Politics 08:06
Azerbaijani president claims France is country which at this moment supports most of all Armenia Politics 08:06
Azerbaijani president: Our goal - to defend our people, our country and our right to live on our land Politics 08:06
COVID-19 cases surpass 860,000 in Spain Europe 07:58
Turkey is supporting us, but this is a political support - President Aliyev Politics 07:57
US presidential debate between Trump and Biden on October 15 cancelled US 07:15
UN chief voices concern over situation in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 06:29
Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases Other News 05:44
Britain, EU agree to pursue mini-deals if talks fail next week Europe 05:01
Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh for humanitarian purposes Politics 04:35
Meeting of Russian, Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs in Moscow ends Politics 03:45
Twitter imposes restrictions, more warning labels ahead of U.S. election US 03:28
Moscow's death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases rises by 30 - crisis center Russia 02:47
Sky News TV channel broadcast interview with President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO) Politics 02:37
COVID-19 new cases top 20,000 in France Europe 02:05
Turkey on track to test COVID-19 vaccines in 2 weeks, health minister says Turkey 01:16
Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif arrives in China Politics 01:06
Georgian Coordination Council to discuss kindergartens resumption on Monday Georgia 00:59
Kazakhstan increases exports to Denmark despite COVID-19 Business 00:56
Armenia purposefully committed provocation on state border - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Politics 00:49
In July, we could easily move into the territory of Armenia and occupy lands - President Aliyev Politics 00:49
Today, Azerbaijani soldiers are guarding trenches dug by Armenians in our occupied lands, says President Aliyev Politics 00:45
All news