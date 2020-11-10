This is our joint victory, it is confirmation of Turkish-Azerbaijani unity - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

Trend:

This morning, my dear brother, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and I had a telephone conversation and congratulated each other on this great victory, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu, Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar and Director of National Intelligence Organization Hakan Fidan, Trend reports.

“At the same time, we exchanged views on our future work. On behalf of myself and all the people of Azerbaijan, I once again express my deep gratitude to my dear brother and all the people of Turkey for this support and solidarity,” the head of state said.

“For all these 44 days, we have always felt the support of brotherly Turkey – all the people of Azerbaijan have. The broadcasts of Turkish television channels after the statement was signed yesterday were very heartwarming. Our Turkish brothers rejoiced in this victory as in their own victory. This is the case. This is our joint victory, it is a confirmation of Turkish-Azerbaijani unity. Today, this unity is perhaps at the highest level in history. For all these days, Turkish officials, members of parliament, ministers, public activists, media representatives, the general public and all our brothers have been very supportive of us. This gave us extra strength and increases our enthusiasm. Today, of course, we are very happy that 30 years later we have finally liberated our ancestral lands from occupation,” Azerbaijani president said.