Turkish FM says trilateral ceasefire declaration beneficial to all sides (UPDATE)
First version: 10:48
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12
Trend:
The signing of the trilateral Declaration on a complete cessation of fire and all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is beneficial to all parties, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Trend reports.
He added that the signing of this statement is also beneficial for the Armenians, for whom the recent events have become a lesson.
"I would like to note that the most important thing for us is the end of the occupation. Turkey will continue to be next to Azerbaijan," Cavusoglu said.
