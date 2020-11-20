If sober-minded forces come to power in Armenia now, after crisis, we are ready to establish normal relations with such sound forces - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

Trend:

If sober-minded forces come to power in Armenia now, after the crisis, we are ready to establish normal relations with such sound forces, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation, Trend reports.

“The current geographical situation in the Karabakh region, of course, has greatly increased our capabilities. Just look at the map, let everyone see who has what opportunities. That is why I want to say it again. There is an internal crisis in Armenia now. This is natural. Because a military defeat, such a shameful defeat can, of course, lead to turmoil in any country. Therefore, if sober-minded forces come to power in Armenia now, after the crisis, we are ready to establish normal relations with such sound forces. But we have nothing to do with the executioners, those who shed the blood of the Azerbaijani people. Let everyone know that! After that, of course, Azerbaijan's opportunities in this region will expand, including the opportunities for influence. But our opportunities are meant only for cooperation. All the work we have done in this region so far has given impetus to cooperation. All our projects – energy, transport, and humanitarian projects – have deepened cooperation,” the head of state said.