Ankara honors memory of Azerbaijan's martyrs (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.4

Trend:

Ankara city honored memory of martyrs of Azerbaijan's Patriotic War, Azerbaijani Embassy in the country wrote in its official Twitter page, Trend reports.

According to the embassy, at 11:00 (GMT +4) in front of the embassy, the memory of the martyrs was honored with a minute of silence.

"In the embassy, we honored the blessed memory of our martyrs with a minute of silence. May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs! Martyrs are immortal, the Motherland is indivisible," said the message.

As many as 2,783 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan were killed during the latest phase of the Nagorno-Karabakh war.

The work on identifying 103 killed servicemen by the method of DNA analysis still continues.

More than 100 Azerbaijani servicemen are considered missing. Necessary measures are being taken to find them and to inform their families about the search results.

At present, 1,245 Azerbaijani servicemen are undergoing treatment in medical institutions.