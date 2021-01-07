Russian official talks de-mining work in Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam district (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.7

Trend:

The Russian Emergencies Ministry's crew of 20 people has begun to carry out tasks for de-mining of the territory of Azerbaijan's Aghdam district since January 4, 2021, Head of the Federal State Treasury Institution ‘Leader’ Center for Rescue Operations of Special Risk under the ministry Anatoly Savvin told Trend.

"At the moment, work is already underway on the minefield. To date, 25 anti-infantry mines have been neutralized by mechanical trawling and an area of more than 2,000 square meters has been cleared. There are anti-infantry pressure mines on the territory," he said.

The Aghdam district was fully liberated from the Armenian occupation as a result of a 44-day war (from late Sep. through early Nov.2020).