Russian sappers continue neutralizing explosives in Azerbaijan's Aghdam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

Trend:

Experts of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations have been carrying out pyrotechnic works near the Afatli settlement of the Aghdam districts in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region since January 6, Trend reports citing the Russian MES.

“As part of the humanitarian mission, it is planned to clear about 100 hectares, the ministry message reads.

“For 3 days, the staff of the ministry surveyed an area of more than one hectare. They discovered and destroyed about 65 explosive objects, most of which were mines,” the ministry noted.

“Experts of the ‘Leader Center’ are cleaning the territories using a special de-mining machine. The robotic complex weighing 5.5 tons is designed to clear the area from all types of anti-personnel mines and shells, as well as to clear debris. Also, a specially trained mine detector dog is involved,” said the ministry.

“Moreover, within the framework of cooperation, employees of the Russian Noginsk Rescue Training Center organized practical training for specialists of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan. The training is attended by 30 Azerbaijani experts, who, upon completion, will receive the appropriate certificates,” the message noted.

“With the assistance of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, 15 modular cabins were handed over to the Azerbaijani side. These include both residential blocks for living in the field, and administrative modules. It is planned that specialists will live in them during the period of de-mining work," the ministry said.

To remind, the combined group of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, consisting of 20 people, arrived in Azerbaijan on a humanitarian mission on 4 January.