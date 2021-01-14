Azerbaijani FM meets Pakistani FWO's Director General (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

The Head of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Jeyhun Bayramov met with Director General of Pakistan’s Frontier Works Organization (FWO), Major General Kamal Azfar, within his official visit to the country, Trend reports on Jan.14 referring to the ministry.

During the meeting, Azfar informed about the spheres of activity of the organization, work on the development of infrastructure.

In turn, Bayramov, speaking about the current situation in the region, noted that after the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020, which ended with liberation of Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia during the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict), the post-conflict stage of reconstruction and rehabilitation has begun, and currently de-mining work in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, and infrastructure projects are underway.

It was emphasized that Azerbaijan is ready to work with international organizations and partner countries interested in the construction-restoration work.

The sides also exchanged views on cooperation prospects at the meeting.