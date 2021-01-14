Pakistani president reaffirms country's support for territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The volume of trade between Pakistan and Azerbaijan should be expanded, Pakistan’s President Dr Arif Alvi said, Trend reports citing Pakistani media.

Alvi made the statement during a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Affairs Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

He also said that Pakistan highly valued its relations with Azerbaijan which were based on common faith, historic and cultural linkages. The president congratulated the government and people of Azerbaijan over the liberation of Nagorno-Karabakh and reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Pakistani president expressed hope that the successful conclusion of the 2-nd meeting of Pakistan-Azerbaijan-Turkey Trilateral Dialogue would give impetus to growing trilateral ties and open new avenues of cooperation among the three brotherly countries.