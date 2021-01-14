Iranian companies can participate in restoration of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region - Iranian official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

Azerbaijani ambassador to Iran Bunyad Huseynov and Special Assistant to Speaker of the Iranian Parliament on International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a meeting on Jan. 14, Trend reports citing IRNA.

During the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan during the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"This conflict ended three decades later with the preservation of the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the basis of a political agreement,” a special assistant to the speaker of the Iranian Parliament on International Affairs added. “We hope that after the end of this conflict we will see the establishment of lasting peace and tranquility in the region."

Amir-Abdollahian stressed that the Iranian parliament is ready to develop comprehensive relations with the Azerbaijani parliament at various levels.

The special assistant to the speaker of the Iranian Parliament on International Affairs also stressed the need for negotiations between representatives of the two countries and exchanges of parliamentary delegations between Iran and Azerbaijan.

"Iran and Azerbaijan have great potential to improve the level of their trade and economic relations, which must benefit the peoples of the two countries," Amir-Abdollahian said.

“Iranian companies have high technical and engineering capabilities and can participate in the restoration of the Nagorno-Karabakh region,” the special assistant to the speaker of the Iranian Parliament on International Affairs.

In turn, the Azerbaijani ambassador thanked and highly appreciated the speeches of the Supreme Leader and other Iranian officials in support of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and stressed the need to strengthen cooperation between the two friendly and neighboring countries.