Azerbaijan establishes National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories of Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the establishment of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency.
In accordance with the decree, the Agency will be created on the basis of a legal entity of public law "National Agency for Mine Clearance of the Territories of Azerbaijan".
