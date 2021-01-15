President of International Judo Federation congratulates Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

Trend:

President of the International Judo Federation Marius Vizer congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday.

"On the occasion of your birthday, I would like to congratulate you and wish you and your family all the best, many achievements and happiness in life," the message said. "I wish you and Azerbaijan a new year of fulfillment, success, and prosperity under the sign of peace and progress for the entire humanity!"