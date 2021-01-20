Iran’s FM to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 20

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will visit Russia and the Caucasus countries next week, Zarif told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, the dates of visits to Azerbaijan, Russia, Georgia and Armenia are already known. In this regard, Mohammad Javad Zarif is awaiting the result of the coronavirus test.

Minister noted that the purpose of the visit is to conduct negotiations with countries that can contribute to peace and stability in Karabakh.

Zarif added that, yesterday he had a telephone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu and is planning to visit Turkey.