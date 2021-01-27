Armenia's revanchism to bring it only new losses, calamities, and sufferings - Russian expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.27

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The revanchism of Armenia will bring only new losses, calamities, and sufferings to it, Associate Professor of the Political Science and Sociology Department of the Russian Economic University named after G.V. Plekhanov, member of the Expert Council of the ‘Officers of Russia’ organization Alexander Perendzhiev told Trend.

All the talks in Armenia about revanchism and the possibility of returning the territories in the west of Azerbaijan that was previously occupied by the official Yerevan, these are all "tales from the crypt"! he said.

“Firstly, the task of the Russian peacekeepers there is precise to prevent the start of any armed conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Secondly, official Yerevan, at least at the present time, doesn’t have any resources to start a war with Azerbaijan. Those calling for revenge and their children themselves are not going to fight. Armenia now does not have sufficient weapons, military equipment, ammunition, and other material and technical means to launch a successful offensive operation against Azerbaijan,” said Perendzhiev.

“Thirdly, decadent sentiments reign in the armed forces of Armenia and there is no opinion, both among officers and privates, that they will be able to defeat the Azerbaijani army at present. Fourthly, the military-strategic position of the Azerbaijani army is such that it can easily and effectively contain the Armenian units in such a scenario,” the professor.

“And this is still quite a "soft scenario" for the development of events for Armenia in the event that it starts to implement its revanchist plans. But it can be tough if the Russian military leaves Armenia and the 102nd base in Gumri are liquidated on the initiative of the official Yerevan. In a word, Armenia’s revanchism will only bring new losses, losses, disasters, and suffering to it, if not the loss of statehood as such,” said the professor.