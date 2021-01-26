We must always build our policy in such way that Azerbaijan's military potential and defense capabilities are always at high level - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

Trend:

We must always build our policy in such a way that Azerbaijan's military potential and defense capabilities are always at a high level, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving in a video format Rashad Nabiyev due to his appointment as Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, Trend reports.

“The introduction of new technologies will allow us the opportunity to maintain our military strength at a high level. Today, Azerbaijan has shown its superiority on the battlefield. The courage and self-sacrifice of our heroic sons, as well as technical equipment and, of course, the application of new technologies, have been the key contributors to our victory in the war. Technological support, of course, created additional opportunities for us. I have said this many times and I want to say again that it was Azerbaijani soldiers and officers who liberated our lands. It was Azerbaijani citizens who brought the flag to the liberated lands and raised it high,” Azerbaijani president said.

“Nevertheless, we must always focus on technological development and bring military innovations to Azerbaijan. Given that we have very close friendly relations with leading countries in this area and there are no restrictions on technological exports to Azerbaijan, we must always take proactive steps in this area. We must always build our policy in such a way that Azerbaijan's military potential and defense capabilities are always at a high level and no-one will ever try to commit any provocation against us,” the head of state said.