New Azerbaijan Party protests against United Russia party

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) has sent a letter of protest to the United Russia party on the biased statements of the Russian State Duma Deputy Vitaly Milonov against Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"Recently, in an interview with a number of Armenian and Russian mass media, Deputy of the State Duma of Russia from the United Russia party Vitaly Milonov, speaking offensively against the Azerbaijani people, demonstrated an openly biased position and hatred," said the letter.

Milonov's illegal visit to the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan during the 44-day war caused serious discontent and his name was rightfully included in the list of foreign citizens who are prohibited from entering Azerbaijan, the letter noted.

"The New Azerbaijan Party strongly condemns the provocative behavior and insulting statements of State Duma Deputy V. Milonov against Azerbaijan and considers it necessary to note that such cases completely contradict the spirit of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Russia. There is no doubt that his actions are aimed at casting a shadow on the agreements reached between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia, which open up new opportunities for peace and development in the region," the letter said.

“The openly unfriendly attitude towards Azerbaijan of Milonov and Konstantin Zatulin, who represent the ruling United Russia party in the State Duma, is regrettable. Their irresponsible statements do not correspond to good relations between our parties, which cooperate closely on a bilateral basis and within the framework of international organizations,” the letter noted.

“We hope that the United Russia party and its parliamentary faction will take appropriate measures so that representatives of the party in the State Duma of Russia in the future do not voice such rash and biased statements,” the letter emphasized.