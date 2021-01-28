New Azerbaijan Party protests against United Russia party

Politics 28 January 2021 18:29 (UTC+04:00)
New Azerbaijan Party protests against United Russia party

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) has sent a letter of protest to the United Russia party on the biased statements of the Russian State Duma Deputy Vitaly Milonov against Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"Recently, in an interview with a number of Armenian and Russian mass media, Deputy of the State Duma of Russia from the United Russia party Vitaly Milonov, speaking offensively against the Azerbaijani people, demonstrated an openly biased position and hatred," said the letter.

Milonov's illegal visit to the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan during the 44-day war caused serious discontent and his name was rightfully included in the list of foreign citizens who are prohibited from entering Azerbaijan, the letter noted.

"The New Azerbaijan Party strongly condemns the provocative behavior and insulting statements of State Duma Deputy V. Milonov against Azerbaijan and considers it necessary to note that such cases completely contradict the spirit of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Russia. There is no doubt that his actions are aimed at casting a shadow on the agreements reached between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia, which open up new opportunities for peace and development in the region," the letter said.

“The openly unfriendly attitude towards Azerbaijan of Milonov and Konstantin Zatulin, who represent the ruling United Russia party in the State Duma, is regrettable. Their irresponsible statements do not correspond to good relations between our parties, which cooperate closely on a bilateral basis and within the framework of international organizations,” the letter noted.

“We hope that the United Russia party and its parliamentary faction will take appropriate measures so that representatives of the party in the State Duma of Russia in the future do not voice such rash and biased statements,” the letter emphasized.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Georgian-Swiss company Blauenstein postpones construction of new factory
Georgian-Swiss company Blauenstein postpones construction of new factory
Products produced in Georgia becoming more expensive
Products produced in Georgia becoming more expensive
State share of two Uzbek oil and fat companies put up for sale
State share of two Uzbek oil and fat companies put up for sale
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijani Naval Forces delegation visits Turkey (PHOTO) Politics 18:55
Work on return of POWs between Azerbaijan and Armenia continues - Russia's MFA Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:52
UN structures negotiating with Azerbaijan and Armenia to send mission to Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:52
New Azerbaijan Party protests against United Russia party Politics 18:29
OSCE MG co-chairs intend to visit Karabakh region - Russian Foreign Ministry Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:29
Investigation launched in Azerbaijan, following incident on liberated lands Society 18:23
Georgian-Swiss company Blauenstein postpones construction of new factory Business 18:11
Products produced in Georgia becoming more expensive Business 18:07
State share of two Uzbek oil and fat companies put up for sale Finance 18:05
Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee talks received appeals on use of e-services in 2020 ICT 18:04
EBRD finds ways to adjust its support to Kazakhstan against COVID-19 backdrop Business 17:44
Azerbaijan's maritime freight down in 2020 Transport 17:41
Georgia sees significant decrease in international visits Tourism 17:38
Azerbaijani entrepreneurs eye to create catering facilities on liberated lands (PHOTO) Economy 17:32
Uzbekistan, Georgia discuss co-op in innovation and advanced technology sector ICT 17:23
EAEU exports large volume of various chemical products to Turkmenistan Business 17:21
Azerbaijan reveals data on cargo transportation by road for 2020 Transport 17:20
Azerbaijan records decline in 2020 bank lending Finance 17:12
Azerbaijan may become new global investment hub Economy 17:09
Azerbaijan's banking sector ended 2020 with profit Finance 17:09
Uzbek finance ministry to provide financial support for household lands owners Uzbekistan 17:08
Iran's non-oil export was considerable during COVID-19 peak Business 17:08
Kazakhstan to take measures on ramping up agricultural exports Business 17:08
Turkey - third country after US and China that implemented biggest number of vaccine projects – President Erdogan Turkey 17:08
Azerbaijan's Innovation Agency talks concept of smart projects in liberated lands ICT 17:07
Kazakhstan's automotive manufacturers increase payments to state budget twofold Transport 17:06
Georgian fish processing company Umali plans to expand production line Business 17:06
EAEU increases export of petroleum products to Turkmenistan Business 17:06
Azerbaijan confirms 437 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 17:05
Construction of circular gas pipeline being completed in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent Oil&Gas 16:45
Uzbekistan’s 2020 import of construction materials down Construction 16:44
Gradual opening of economy may start earlier than planned in Georgia Business 16:44
Russia retains status of only polymer products supplier to Turkmenistan from EAEU countries Business 16:43
Georgia to resume regular flights from February 1 Transport 16:43
Kazakhstan to apply UN sustainable food production principles Business 16:33
Iran announces amount of enriched uranium Nuclear Program 16:30
Azerbaijan creates working group to increase export of tomatoes Business 16:30
Mortgage lending in Azerbaijan through state line greatly grows in 2020 Finance 16:30
Ministry of Education to become separate agency in Georgia Business 16:28
Wikipedia includes articles about Azerbaijan in Polish Politics 16:27
EIB energy co-op with Azerbaijan to be affected by Energy Lending Policy, CBR Oil&Gas 16:23
American Airlines posts record annual loss on pandemic pain US 16:19
Int'l Association Israel-Azerbaijan sends letter to Polish channel due to Karabakh war documentary Politics 16:19
Iran's Fordow uranium enrichment ahead of schedule - Iranian Parliamentary Speaker Nuclear Program 15:58
Azerbaijani MP meets with residents of Khudat city (PHOTO) Politics 15:55
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on January 30 Oil&Gas 15:52
UNEC students reach the final of the international competition Society 15:52
Trilateral working group on Nagorno-Karabakh region to discuss restoration of transport infrastructure in region Politics 15:51
Azerbaijani ministry discloses number of new cultural monuments in liberated territories Society 15:50
Azerbaijan talks ongoing work on construction of Baku-Guba-Russia border highway (PHOTO) Economy 15:49
Georgia starting to reform state-owned enterprises Business 15:49
Dow profit rises 61.4% on recovery in chemical prices, demand US 15:31
UNESCO should recognize damage done from Armenian occupation to Azerbaijan's heritage - analyst Politics 15:29
PetroIran Development Company developing several oil fields Oil&Gas 15:21
Dostlug field - major breakthrough in Azerbaijani -Turkmen energy relations Oil&Gas 15:21
Azerbaijan to increase financial inclusion for entrepreneurs Business 15:20
WB talks about results of measures to develop human capital in Azerbaijan Finance 15:20
Azerbaijan prioritizes support for Karabakh war veterans, martyr families - Azernews newspaper Politics 15:19
GSA Technologies company plans to popularize Smart Aeroponics technology in Georgia ICT 15:18
Armenia also destroyed Orthodox church in Azerbaijan’s Khojavend district - Trend TV report Politics 15:18
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 28 Society 15:01
Azerbaijan greatly increases export of tomatoes to Kazakhstan Business 14:57
Kazakhstan's KAZ Minerals reports 2020 operations results above guidance range Business 14:43
Uzbekistan reveals budget allocated for healthcare sector in 2021 Oil&Gas 14:42
Uzbekistan working to improve quality of drinking water supply services in Tashkent Uzbekistan 14:41
Turkmen Maritime and River Transportation Agency exceeds working plan for transportation Transport 14:40
Azerbaijani banks accelerate the digitalization of payments, services in 2020 (Interview) Economy 14:40
Azerbaijani Central Bank talks countrywide development of financial technologies Economy 14:40
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 14:39
Georgian "Kakhetian Traditional Winery" to start construction of eco-village Business 14:28
Kazakhstan's civil aviation authorities introducing 'e-Freight' system Transport 14:26
Azerbaijani banks buy more foreign currency at CBA's auction Finance 14:22
Russia allows imports of peppers tomatoes from one more Kazakh venture Business 14:20
Kazakh Parliament ratifies free trade agreement between EAEU, Serbia Business 14:14
Iran declares its revenues from tea exports Business 14:11
Azerbaijan's AzeriCard and Visa developing new mobile platform Finance 14:10
UK will review quarantine country list on Thursday Europe 14:10
Iran's CBI reveals amount of loans issued in Iran's housing and construction sector Finance 14:01
Iran's NIOC holding discussions with foreign company regarding Susangerd field Oil&Gas 13:59
Azerbaijan may open trading houses in Japan and Pakistan Business 13:51
New enterprises put into operation in Iran's industrial parks Business 13:49
Iran's exports from Kerman Province increases Business 13:47
Vaccine diplomacy: India gets request from all across the world; partnering in phased manner Other News 13:45
Georgia reduces importing of pyrotechnics Business 13:36
Number of hotel rooms commissioned in Uzbekistan increase despite COVID-19 Tourism 13:32
Romania decreases petroleum oils import from Kazakhstan amid COVID-19 Oil&Gas 13:30
Precious metal prices decrease in Azerbaijan Finance 13:29
Azerbaijani president views conditions created at reconstructed schools in Sabunchu, Surakhani (PHOTO) Politics 13:28
Turkish TAV Airports holding eyes modernizing airports in Uzbekistan Construction 13:27
Realization of SGC - successful result of years of work - Ambassador Cekuta Politics 13:03
Uzbekistan to start preparation for mass vaccination against COVID-19 Uzbekistan 12:56
Georgia reports 723 new cases of coronavirus for Jan.28 Georgia 12:56
London Court of International Arbitration issue second arbitral award in favor of SOCAR Economy 12:55
SOCAR’s LNG cargo scheduled to arrive to Pakistan as contracted Oil&Gas 12:55
Azerbaijani wine products to be presented at int'l exhibition in China Business 12:53
Iran plans to export oil from Gulf of Oman Oil&Gas 12:52
Amount of loans issued to Iran's industrial and mining sectors announced Finance 12:51
India’s gift of 5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccines reaches Sri Lanka Other News 12:25
Rector Elmar Gasimov holds online meeting with Presidential Scholars (PHOTO) Society 12:23
Azerbaijani currency rates for Jan.28 Finance 12:21
All news