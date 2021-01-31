Foreign Ministry comments on information about threat to Azerbaijani ambassador to US posed by Armenian radicals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

Trend:

Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva commented on the information about the campaign launched by the radical Armenian forces on the basis of hatred and threats directed against the Azerbaijani embassy in the US and Ambassador Elin Suleymanov, Trend reports citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

"I would like to stress with regret that this is not the first case when we face criminal actions of the Armenian radical elements based on hatred towards Azerbaijani diplomats and members of Azerbaijani communities in different countries," Abdullayeva added.

"It is worth reminding about the extremely aggressive provocative actions of Armenian radicals against peaceful Azerbaijani demonstrators in foreign countries, including the US, as well as against our diplomatic missions in July 2020," the spokesperson said.

"We, of course, strongly condemn such actions and expect the authorities responsible for preventing such provocations in these countries to take their duties with full responsibility," Abdullayeva said.

"As you know, in accordance with the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the host country is responsible for preventing any attack on a diplomat, his personality, freedom and honor," the spokesperson said.

"I would like to emphasize that such actions of radical Armenians in foreign countries demonstrate that these people are not interested in establishing peace and security in our region, in the coexistence of peoples," Abdullayeva said. "Their actions are aimed only at inciting international hatred and enmity. This shows once again that such Armenian elements in other countries do not think about the future well-being of either Armenia or the Armenian people."