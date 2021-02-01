Video footage from territory of future Fuzuli International Airport in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, Feb.1

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

Work on the project ‘Construction of the International Airport’ is planned on the territory of the liberated Fuzuli district through the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, Vice-President of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) Etibar Huseynov said, Trend reports on Feb.1.

Currently, measures are being taken to demine 100,000 square meters of territory allotted for the airport.

The district had been liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).