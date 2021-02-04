Highest Award by Indian Government to Indian residing in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4

Trend:

At a virtual ceremony on January 09, 2021, the President of India, H.E. Mr. Ram Nath Kovind conferred on Dr. Rajani Chandra D’Mello with the Pravasi Bhartiya Samman Award (PBSA) which is India’s highest civilian award conferred on non-resident Indians once in 2 years. A jury appointed by the Government of India selects 30 individuals or organizations from among 35 million nonresident Indians living in more than 140 countries, who have made extraordinary contributions in their respective fields.

Dr. Rajani Chandra D’Mello received the prestigious award for her immense contributions and achievements in the field of medicine.

Dr. Rajani Chandra D’Mello was born and raised in India & completed her school and college education with distinction. In 1994 she completed MD (General Medicine) with honors from the Crimean Medical University, Simferopol, Ukraine. She was the first to introduce “Ozone therapy as an effective treatment method” in Azerbaijan in 1998, which now has become an important therapy in the arsenal of Azerbaijani doctors for the treatment of a huge number of diseases in diverse specialties. She was the first in the world to introduce “Ozone therapy as one of the treatment methods in Female Infertility of inflammatory & tubal origin”. The methods and results have been presented and published internationally at multiple World, European and CIS Medical Conferences held at London (2001), Nizhny Novgorod (2001), Kuala

Lampur (2005), Paris (2011), Hannover (2012), Tallinn (2012), etc. In 2005, she defended her Ph.D. thesis in Obstetrics & Gynecology on the topic “Treatment of Female Infertility” at the Nizhegorod Medical Academy in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia.

In 2004 Dr. Rajani founded the Indian Clinic in Baku along with her husband Dr. Ronald D’Mello, which has now evolved into a full-fledged hospital with a polyclinic, diagnostics, and in-patient departments. Besides, the western medical treatment, the Indian Clinic has been actively promoting the ancient Indian Ayurveda and Panchakarma treatments.

In 2018 Dr. Rajani was nominated for a period of 3 years to a 21-member world governing body for supervising the use of ozone in medicine in the world.

Thanks to a unique treatment regimen consisting of various methods devised and improvised over the years since 1998 by Dr. Rajani has been successfully treating female infertility and as a result of which more than 880 infertile couples were blessed with children. The majority of 880 couples were from all regions of Azerbaijan but also from Russia, Georgia, India, UK, Germany, Croatia, Czech Republic, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Philippines, and the USA. For her achievements in the treatment of female infertility, Dr. Rajani Chandra D’Mello has been a recipient of many awards prominent among which are the Albert Schweitzer medal & award in Hannover, Germany in 2012, three times Doctor of the Year of Azerbaijan award in 2013, 2014 & 2018, Pride of Azerbaijan award in 2015, “Ugur” national award in 2010 and many other awards. Infertility is a socio-medical problem, stigmatizing the woman (in most cases) in society and is a major reason for the break-up of families. With her treatments Dr. Rajani was able to save families from disintegrating through the latest and best practices used globally in the diagnosis and treatment of infertility & has been able to make a small but positive contribution in improving the demographic parameters of Azerbaijan, which she says is her way of expressing gratitude for all the love, affection, goodwill, friendship and support poured upon her and her family by the people of Azerbaijan for the past 25 years.

Dr. Rajani all throughout her life along with developing her medical career & achieving new heights as a medical doctor has been active in trying to improve the lives of the less fortunate in society. As part of her social responsibility, Dr. Rajani has been actively involved with the socio-charitable voluntary organizations such as the Rotary Clubs (founding member) since 1998, International Women’s Club since 1999, and the Indian Association Azerbaijan since 2004. Serving in various positions in these organizations tried to foster friendship between people of different nationalities and to execute charitable projects centering on orphans, refugees, single mothers, destitute, elderly, and low-income families & by her personal contributions has played a pivotal role in the execution of various long & short term community projects & vocational training projects to reach out to different needy sections of the Azerbaijani society. Today it’s heartening to see many of those kids leading their lives with dignity as responsible contributors to Azerbaijani society.

During her stay in Azerbaijan since 1995, she has always tried to enhance Indo-Azerbaijani friendship through various events promoting music, dances, cuisines, festivals, etc. thus trying to be a goodwill ambassador of India in Azerbaijan and of Azerbaijan in India.

Thus Dr. Rajani, who believes in the Sanskrit saying “Janani janmabhumischa swargadapi gariyasi” which means Mother & motherland are more significant than Heaven & “Vasudaiva kutumbakam” which means the whole world is one family is trying to serve her Janmabhumi i.e. motherland India & Karmabhumi i.e. host country - Azerbaijan (2nd Motherland) which has given her & her family so much love & affection!