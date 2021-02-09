Commander of Azerbaijani missile troops talks fire support of army during second Karabakh War

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.9

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

Self-propelled missile launching systems had provided important fire support for the units of the Azerbaijani army, which advanced towards Shusha city, during the 44-day Patriotic War, Major General Aghamir Sultanov, commander of the missile and artillery troops of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, said, Trend reports on Feb.9.

According to Sultanov, the systems successfully overcame the path in the territory with difficult mountain-forest relief, laid by the Azerbaijani engineering troops from the direction from which the Armenian Armed Forces didn’t expect the offensive towards the city.

He emphasized that the plans of the Armenian forces were disrupted by precise strikes of long-range missile systems, rocket artillery, and operational-tactical missile divisions, leading to its defeat.

Shusha had been liberated from the Armenian occupation during Azerbaijan’s Patriotic War (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).