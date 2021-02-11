Turkey's MoD shares footage from Turkish-Azerbaijani joint tactical exercises (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11
Trend:
The Ministry of National Defense of Turkey has disseminated new video from the Turkish-Azerbaijani joint tactical exercises ‘Winter Exercise-2021’, where servicemen of the Separate Combined Arms Army (Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic) participate, Trend reports referring to the ministry's Twitter page.
“Our teams are ready for ‘Observer Day’ as part of the Winter Exercise-2021, which we are conducting jointly with brotherly Azerbaijan,” said the message.
The ‘Observer Day’ will be held as part of the exercise on Feb. 11.
The footage:
