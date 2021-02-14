Southern Gas Corridor - strategic success of Azerbaijan

Politics 14 February 2021 21:14 (UTC+04:00)
Southern Gas Corridor - strategic success of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14

By Alper Ziya - Trend:

The Southern Gas Corridor is an energy security and energy diversification project. Energy security today is an issue of national security for all countries. Energy diversification is also important for consumer and producer countries. Thus, I think that we have achieved an unprecedented format of cooperation. There is a correctly calculated balance of interests, where the interests of Azerbaijan as a producer coincide with the interests of transit countries and consumers. The implementation of the project, which some individuals considered unreal, became possible thanks to this.

These views, voiced by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on February 11 during a speech at the 7th videoconference meeting of ministers within the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council, reaffirmed the importance of this project both for the region and the entire European continent.

All officials represented on the Advisory Council, as well as individual international experts, stressed that the Southern Gas Corridor will play a very important role in the European energy market.

Southern Gas Corridor diversifies EU energy supply

"The Southern Gas Corridor helps the EU to diversify its energy supply and offers our citizens more choice and more competition," the EU Commissioner for energy Kadri Simson said. "In fact, in Italy, we are already seeing decreases in gas prices at the beginning of the year. Our success also means the beginning of a new partnership. With the Corridor, the EU and Azerbaijan are now strategic energy partners."

"We did not achieve this by chance or on some conditions," Simson said. "We have come to this point today because all the participants in today's meeting have worked tirelessly and demonstrated commitment. First of all, I would like to thank President Aliyev for his position, determination, and strategic management throughout all these years. I would also like to express my gratitude to Georgia, Turkey, and Albania. Our corridor runs through your territories. Without you, the Southern Gas Corridor project would not appear. "

Southern Gas Corridor supports the resilience of our economies

"The Southern Gas Corridor has been a part of our Eastern Partnership policy agenda "20 deliverables for 2020"," said Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi.

"Building on those achievements, we presented last March a Joint Communication on the future policy priorities of the Eastern Partnership, putting resilience at the heart of our cooperation - resilience when it comes to economy as well as energy security," Várhelyi added. "We are now fully engaged in elaborating a plan to implement these priorities - with real targets and objectives. The work done for the Southern Gas Corridor is an inspiration in this context. Strengthening transport and energy connectivity and security of supply supports the resilience of our economies."

Azerbaijan's strategic success

Gary Jones, BP Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey stressed that Azerbaijani gas is being transported from the Caspian Sea directly to Europe for the first time.

"The leadership of President Aliyev, as well as his outlook on the future, connected with his country and the entire region, gave a powerful impetus to make this historic achievement a reality," Jones said conveying congratulations on this strategic success.

"President Aliyev’s personal efforts played a significant role in the successful implementation of the project, which has become one of the most challenging projects in the global oil and gas industry," Jones said. "BP is proud to be involved in all phases of this project, which will benefit people in the region and Europe for decades to come."

Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez stressed that the Southern Gas Corridor will benefit the entire region and will become the basis for regional cooperation.

"Without the political support of Turkey and Azerbaijan, the Southern Gas Corridor could not have appeared," Donmez added. "Without political support, this pipeline, which runs from Azerbaijan to Europe, could not have come true. So we have benefited the entire region."

Southern Gas Corridor is a multidimensional and multilateral achievement in the energy sector

Advisor to the US Undersecretary of State for Energy Diplomacy Kurt Donnelly stressed the strategic importance of the Southern Gas Corridor.

"The transportation of hydrocarbons from the Caspian Sea to Western markets has been carried out for decades. I am glad that the US government and energy companies have played an important role in this ongoing effort. The Southern Gas Corridor is indeed a multidimensional and multilateral achievement in the energy sector. All the countries represented here today have played their role. Including there are numerous companies from all countries participating in the project," Donnelly said.

"European consumers in Italy, Greece, and Bulgaria are using Azerbaijan's natural gas for the first time this winter. We welcome the market trials for the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline, which are expected to start at a later stage in 2021, and sincerely wish to see results by the end of 2021," Donnelly said.

Uninterrupted gas supply to Europe will be ensured

Of course, all these statements regarding the international importance of the Southern Gas Corridor are the unanimous position of the Advisory Council. Let's pay attention to the comments of experts.

"Europe will receive extra gas that it needs via the Southern Gas Corridor and that will be important in the future as the population increases and the demands for more heating and electricity grow, not only for homes but for businesses also," US expert on Central Asia Bruce Pannier told Trend.

"Additionally, it gives Europe another source of gas," Pannier said. "That is always important when negotiating price with other suppliers or in cases when relations with one supplier become complicated, leading to reductions or suspension of supplies from that one supplier. It ensures Europe cannot be cut off from imports of gas."

The clear positive effects of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) is increased security of supply and diversification of resource supplies, Cyril Widdershoven, a Middle East geopolitical specialist and energy analyst, a partner at Dutch risk consultancy VEROCY, and Global Head Strategy Risk at Berry Commodities told Trend.

"With an additional inlet for natural gas, non-Russian based, overall energy security inside of EU is increasing in theory. The main goals should be the provision of additional volumes of natural gas to markets not yet covered, especially South-East Europe, while adding to already large markets in South Europe," the expert said.

Prospects of expansion of the SGC are still there, even in light of the ongoing Green Deal discussions inside of the EU, added Widdershoven.

Widdershoven pointed out that while a net-zero target has been set by Brussels, member countries are still in very different phases of the energy transition.

"Looking at latter Eastern Europe or South-East Europe still constitutes a very vast market for coal-oil to natural gas, as the energy transition phase. Additionally, the ongoing issues with renewables and grid in Europe and the working power during cold weather situations or backing up renewables in grid, natural gas will be needed even more to keep the system working," the expert concluded.

The Southern Gas Corridor project is unique in many spheres. Its length is 3,500 kilometers, the project unites seven countries. Without close cooperation among these countries, its implementation would be impossible. The pipeline passes through very difficult geographic areas, including mountains with a height of 2,500 meters while its more than 100 km section - along the bottom of the Adriatic Sea. The Southern Gas Corridor meets the highest environmental standards.

The initial cost of the project was estimated at $44.6 billion. However, as a result of effective management and proper planning, the project cost has dropped to $33 billion. Azerbaijan made a huge financial contribution to the project in the amount of $10 billion and took part in all four segments of the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor - Shah Deniz, South Caucasus Pipeline, TANAP, and TAP.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry's mid-term bonds to be auctioned
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry's mid-term bonds to be auctioned
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
WHO launches PROACT-Care project on strengthening primary health care services in Azerbaijan's Shamakhi district (PHOTO)
WHO launches PROACT-Care project on strengthening primary health care services in Azerbaijan's Shamakhi district (PHOTO)
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Value of foreign investments in Iran's Razavi Khorasan Province climbs Business 22:07
Certain loans issued to enterprises in Iran's Khuzestan Province Finance 22:06
One of central streets of Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit city named in honor of national hero Society 22:04
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry's mid-term bonds to be auctioned Finance 22:03
Only small part of Iran's agricultural products exported Business 22:01
Turkey registers more than 6 200 new coronavirus cases Turkey 21:55
Iran reveals production volume of several products Business 21:24
Georgia's governance and ease of doing business indicators outperform median percentile Business 21:17
Southern Gas Corridor - strategic success of Azerbaijan Politics 21:14
Kazakhstan-Spain trade decreases year-on-year Business 21:13
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 21:11
Iran boosts import, export and transit of goods via Chabahar port Business 21:11
Argentina’ ex-President Carlos Menem dies at age of 90 Other News 20:48
Number of injured in Japanese earthquake rises to 150 Other News 20:06
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on February 15 Oil&Gas 19:17
Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament expresses condolences to Turkish counterpart Politics 19:17
Israel reports 88 new COVID-19 variant infections Israel 19:04
Georgia's current account deficit widens Finance 18:11
Uzbekistan boosts imports from Kazakhstan in 2020 Business 18:09
Azerbaijan confirms 140 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 18:02
Iran expands steel production Business 17:07
Bahar Azadi gold coin price still rising in Iran Finance 17:05
Azerbaijani parliament responds to US Senators in its statement Politics 17:05
Azerbaijani PM expresses condolences to Turkish VP Politics 16:58
Azerbaijani president, first lady visit Fuzuli, Zangilan, Lachin and Jabrayil districts Politics 16:43
UK's Johnson optimistic COVID lockdown can be eased soon Europe 16:08
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 14 Society 15:27
Azerbaijani president offers condolences to Turkish counterpart Politics 15:23
5.1-magnitude quake hits 247 km NNE of Palu, Indonesia Other News 15:16
Issues related to demining process in liberated lands discussed in Azerbaijan Politics 14:23
Head of Agriculture Organization of Tehran Province talks wheat purchase guarantee Business 14:20
Asaka Bank invests in reconstruction of jewelry factory in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 14:16
4 soldiers, 5 militants killed in N. Afghanistan's fighting Other News 14:06
WHO launches PROACT-Care project on strengthening primary health care services in Azerbaijan's Shamakhi district (PHOTO) Economy 13:08
Weekly review of key events in financial market of Azerbaijan Finance 12:40
Azerbaijani FM expresses condolences to Turkey Politics 12:31
Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rises by 14,185 Russia 12:19
Kazakhstan unveils 11M2020 trade value with Turkey Business 11:45
Georgia's general government debt up Business 11:42
Car manufacturing in Iran increases Business 11:40
UzAuto Motors switches to full automation of business processes Transport 11:39
Azerbaijan’s water supplier announces tender to attract audit services Tenders 11:11
Bandar Abbas- Latakia shipping line to start work March 10 Iran 10:56
Iranian Ministry discloses operation results of country's airlines Transport 10:30
16 injured in amusement park accident in central China Other News 10:17
Turkey details upcoming in-class school lessons Turkey 09:48
Georgia builds sixth new tunnel as part of East-West international highway Construction 09:31
Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 cases down to 837 Kazakhstan 09:25
Road accident claims 14 lives in S. India Other News 09:21
Biden, reflecting on Senate acquittal of Trump, says 'democracy is fragile' US 08:51
U.S. should hold itself to highest standards for supporting WHO: Chinese embassy spokesperson US 08:29
Turkmenistan exceeds its oil refining plan Oil&Gas 08:01
EU to speed approval of variant-modified coronavirus vaccines: paper Europe 07:30
Brazil registers 5th consecutive day of over 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 Other News 06:59
U.S. records nearly 1,000 coronavirus variants infections US 05:39
Mastercard plans to introduce several cryptocurrencies into payment system Economy 05:01
Israel launches 154-mln-USD plan to support disabled people amid COVID-19 Israel 04:35
UK's Johnson to host virtual G7 meeting to push for global vaccine roll-out Europe 03:51
France registers 21,231 new COVID-19 infections in one day Europe 03:13
Dozens hurt by huge blaze close to Iran-Afghanistan border Other News 02:27
Israel reports 3,013 new COVID-19 cases, 721,759 in total Israel 01:49
U.S. Senate acquits Trump as Republicans save him in impeachment again US 01:06
Lavrov welcomes US return to Paris Agreement in talks with Kerry Russia 00:57
Azerbaijan's Aghjabadi Amelioration Office to engage overhaul services via tender Tenders 00:14
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 00:07
UK strain of the coronavirus spreads in Iran Society 00:07
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on February 14 Oil&Gas 00:01
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijani transport sector Transport 00:00
Africa confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 3.72 mln: Africa CDC Other News 13 February 23:56
Reserves of Kyrgyzstan’s National Bank amount to USD 2 bln 740 mln: chairman Kyrgyzstan 13 February 23:35
Iran produces over 18.7mn tons of steel ingot in 10 months Business 13 February 23:25
Nearly 8 mln people vaccinated against COVID-19: Indian gov't Other News 13 February 23:19
Geostat reveals inflation rate in Georgia Business 13 February 23:17
Geostat reveals volume of ferroalloys exported from Georgia to Turkey Business 13 February 23:17
UN chief condemns attack against peacekeeping mission in Mali Other News 13 February 22:41
UK records another 13,308 coronavirus cases, 621 deaths Europe 13 February 22:13
SPM system for Iran's Jask oil terminal to be installed Oil&Gas 13 February 21:44
White House cites 'deep concerns' about WHO COVID report, demands early data from China US 13 February 21:23
U.S. Senate votes to call witnesses to testify in Trump's second impeachment trial US 13 February 20:51
Italy's Draghi takes office, faces daunting challenges Europe 13 February 20:29
UK 's Johnson optimistic COVID lockdown can be eased soon Europe 13 February 20:03
Qatar reports 453 new COVID-19 cases, 156,804 in total Arab World 13 February 19:37
National Bank of Georgia to maintain moderately tight monetary policy stance in near term Finance 13 February 19:11
Volume of exports from Iran's Parvizkhan customs terminal increases Business 13 February 19:11
Cost of products sold in retail chains down in Azerbaijan in January 2021 Business 13 February 19:11
Economic growth of Uzbekistan’s trade partners to gradually recover Uzbekistan 13 February 19:10
Weekly summary of events in Azerbaijani ICT sector Economy 13 February 19:08
Strong quake hits off Japan coast, triggering blackouts Other News 13 February 18:50
Portugal vaccinates security forces against COVID-19 Europe 13 February 18:12
Helicopter crashes in Iran Society 13 February 17:49
Iran unveils volume of fish caught in north-south waters Business 13 February 17:13
Turkish-Azerbaijani military exercises 'Winter-2021' in Kars wrap up (VIDEO) Politics 13 February 17:11
Azerbaijani, foreign journalists visit Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center in Aghdam (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13 February 16:49
Azerbaijan confirms 169 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 13 February 15:58
Georgia reduces import of medicaments from Turkey Business 13 February 15:38
Fitch forecasts real GDP growth in Georgia Business 13 February 15:37
Rasht-Caspian railway line in Iran - scheduled to be launched in spring Transport 13 February 15:35
Explosion at Iran-Afghanistan border customs (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 13 February 15:04
Azerbaijan shares footage from Aghdam district's Chullu village (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13 February 15:03
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 13 Society 13 February 15:03
All news