Azerbaijan shares footage from Aghdam district's Chullu village (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.13
Trend:
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has shared footage of Aghdam district's Chullu village liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports on Feb.13 citing the ministry.
The footage:
