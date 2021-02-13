Explosion at Iran-Afghanistan border customs (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Explosion at Iran-Afghanistan border customs (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 15:04
Azerbaijan shares footage from Aghdam district's Chullu village (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 15:03
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 13 Society 15:03
Kazakhstan's agriculture output surges year-on-year Business 14:42
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange grow Business 14:24
Azerbaijan restricts import of poultry products from some countries Economy 13:55
Uzbekistan, Pakistan agree on implementation of agriculture projects in Karakalpakstan Uzbekistan 13:21
Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases Georgia 13:18
Total volume of allocated loans increases in Turkmenistan Finance 13:09
Clashes, blasts intensify across Afghanistan Other News 12:34
Production of petroleum coke increased in Turkmenistan Business 12:18
Azerbaijan unveils retail sales volumes of gasoline, diesel fuel for Jan. 2021 Oil&Gas 12:15
Azerbaijani oil prices rebound Finance 11:52
Azerbaijan sees substantial growth in pharmaceutical retail trade turnover Business 11:30
Over ten state-owned objects privatized in Turkmenistan in January 2021 Finance 11:06
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for Feb. 13 Uzbekistan 11:05
Minnesota proclaims February 26 as Azerbaijani Day Politics 10:40
Turkmenistan's GDP growth rate for January 2021 released Finance 10:33
Why Iran eliminating zeros from its national currency? Finance 10:31
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 10:24
Iranian currency rates for February 13 Finance 10:24
Oil & gas contracts grow in value, down in number Oil&Gas 10:11
Southern Gas Corridor - successful result of years of hard work, says economist Economy 10:10
Construction of Iran's mega expressway in final stages - official Transport 09:36
Number of women working in Azerbaijani business sector growing Society 09:20
VW 'unintended victim' in battery supplier dispute, seeks four-year reprieve Business 08:57
JP Morgan raises Turkey's growth forecast Economy 08:43
Bandar Abbas- Latakia shipping line to start work March 10 Transport 08:37
Georgians see climate change among top 3 main challenges for humanity - UN-UNDP poll Georgia 08:31
Kazakhstan adds 920 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 08:24
Spain to contribute to development of Georgian maritime infrastructure Transport 08:01
Number of active U.S. drilling rigs increases this week Oil&Gas 07:24
GM agrees to $5.75 million settlement with California over ignition switches Finance 06:30
Cuban rules to allow more small businesses spark hope and frustration Economy 05:43
Kazakhstan reports decrease in trade with Japan amid COVID-19 Business 05:01
Facebook building smartwatch with health features ICT 04:21
McDonald's plans to bring back traffic with new cheaper chicken sandwiches Business 03:15
U.N. envoy urges U.S. to relax Venezuela sanctions Other News 02:28
Draghi forms new Italian govt., names politicians, technocrats as ministers Europe 01:35
Mexican president hails Biden's border wall freeze Other News 00:46
Uzbek Republican Commodity reveals number of currently registered traders Uzbekistan 12 February 23:58
6.4-magnitude quake jolts Pakistan, M6.1 quake strikes north India Other News 12 February 23:37
Turkey registers more than 7 700 new coronavirus cases Turkey 12 February 22:48
Azerbaijani MFA holds videoconference with country's diplomatic missions abroad Politics 12 February 22:40
12% of students from 13 Georgian cities want to continue studies online Georgia 12 February 22:27
Kyrgyz and Qatar defense ministers discuss cooperation Kyrgyzstan 12 February 22:16
Iran's crude oil output grows in January: OPEC Oil&Gas 12 February 22:14
WHO says all hypotheses still open in probe into virus origins World 12 February 22:10
People's Bank of China seeking to develop co-op with Kazakh AIFC Business 12 February 21:42
Azerbaijan restricts import of poultry meat from Czech Republic, Germany Society 12 February 20:47
Turkish sailors taken hostage by pirates rescued off coast of Nigeria World 12 February 20:39
Azerbaijan interested in active inflow of investments from friendly countries within restoration of liberated lands - Azernews newspaper Politics 12 February 20:39
Azerbaijan shares footage from Qaralar village of Gubadli district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12 February 19:34
Representatives of UNICEF and ICRC visit destroyed places in Azerbaijan’s Ganja and Tartar (PHOTO) Society 12 February 19:34
Members of US Congress must not protract Karabakh conflict - Azerbaijani consul general Politics 12 February 19:34
TRACECA takes measures to simplify border crossing procedures in Azerbaijan Transport 12 February 19:09
New centers of ASAN Service under construction in Azerbaijan Society 12 February 18:40
Turkish Airlines plans to resume flights to Azerbaijan’s Ganja Economy 12 February 18:40
Azerbaijan's National Depository Center fortifies relations with foreign organizations Finance 12 February 18:00
Uzbekistan Railways to launch new directions of passenger trains Transport 12 February 17:57
At least 12 killed in fire at Indian firecracker factory Other News 12 February 17:51
Iran to construct a new Assaluyeh in Makran coasts Oil&Gas 12 February 17:47
Former PMs of Montenegro, Ireland, and president of 73rd UN General Assembly join Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center Politics 12 February 17:46
Imports of dairy products reach one of lowest levels in Georgia Business 12 February 17:46
Kazakhstan's Passenger Transportation JSC opens tender to rent vehicles Tenders 12 February 17:42
Azerbaijan extends term of suspension of inspections on entrepreneurship Economy 12 February 17:29
Amount of loan portfolio of Azerbaijani governmental agencies greatly increases for year Finance 12 February 17:28
Azerbaijani cadet, recently released from Armenia's captivity interviewed - Trend TV report Society 12 February 17:28
Azerbaijan names amount of paid compensations to depositors of closed banks Finance 12 February 17:27
Kazakh enterprise imports wheat through Uzbek Republican Commodity Uzbekistan 12 February 17:26
Pakistan approves Chinese CanSinobio COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use - health minister Other News 12 February 17:25
Domestic flights resume between Georgia's rural airports Transport 12 February 17:22
Revenues of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan from communication, information services grow Economy 12 February 17:21
Azerbaijan discloses foreign trade turnover for 2020 Business 12 February 17:19
Georgia continues to support local production Business 12 February 17:18
Chinese Trans-Asia Gas Pipeline, Uzbekneftegaz define new areas for co-op Oil&Gas 12 February 17:12
Kazakhstan sees decrease in retail trade year-on-year Business 12 February 17:12
Kazakhstan's trade structure with EAEU countries for 2020 unveiled Business 12 February 17:12
Georgia reveals volume of imported electricity by countries Oil&Gas 12 February 16:59
Georgia plans to restore tourism co-op with Saudi Arabia Transport 12 February 16:56
Tobacco products in Azerbaijan included in excisable goods Business 12 February 16:50
Kazakhstan reports decrease in oil, gas extraction volumes Oil&Gas 12 February 16:50
Uzbekistan introduces modern methods for state assets privatization Uzbekistan 12 February 16:48
Planned volume of tomato harvesting in Turkmenistan’s greenhouse named Business 12 February 16:41
TRACECA to soon present updated map of its routes Transport 12 February 16:39
Uzbekistan suspends sale of several cars Transport 12 February 16:34
Uzbekistan to be directly involved in application of convention on int’l goods carriage Transport 12 February 16:18
Georgia's Telasi electricity distribution company reveals operations results for 2020 Oil&Gas 12 February 16:17
Kazakhstan's petroleum oils export to Czech Republic surges Oil&Gas 12 February 16:15
Georgia spends significant funds to finance quarantine zones Finance 12 February 16:15
EU, EBRD to assist Georgian National Bank with design of support mechanisms Finance 12 February 16:14
Azerbaijan's Parliament expands list of excisable products Society 12 February 16:12
Iran's Parliament supports development of strategic ties with China Business 12 February 16:11
Georgia shares indicators of social protection of country Business 12 February 16:11
Azerbaijan eyes to open new trading outlets in post-pandemic period Business 12 February 16:11
Azerbaijani police find many weapons, ordnances left by Armenian troops in Zangilan (PHOTOS) Azerbaijan 12 February 16:10
USDA forecasts increase in Kazakhstan's wheat production volumes Business 12 February 16:10
GameStop situation unlikely in France, says market regulator US 12 February 16:03
Extractive countries less interested in retail business development - Russian expert Economy 12 February 15:58
Kazakhstan announces volume of investments in geological industry Business 12 February 15:49
