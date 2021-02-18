Memorandum of Understanding between Azerbaijan and Turkey on co-op in field of media approved
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed the law on Feb. 18 on the approval of the "Memorandum of Understanding between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkey on strategic cooperation in the field of media", signed on December 10, 2020, in Baku.
