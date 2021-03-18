Azerbaijan doing everything to create new transport infrastructure in South Caucasus – Russian analyst
ECB's higher bond buys may need time to show - Lagarde Europe 12:33
New strain of coronavirus detected in Azerbaijan Society 12:32
Turkish Army supports brothers in Karabakh - Turkish Defense Minister Politics 12:30
Iran shares data on new enterprises in industrial sector Finance 12:29
Fitch Ratings raises 2021-2022 oil price assumptions Oil&Gas 12:23
Oil's decline continues as inventories rise, demand recovery clouded Oil&Gas 12:22
Shell offers solution to purify oxygen gases generated at enterprises of Uzbekneftegaz Oil&Gas 12:21
Eurostat’s view on Azerbaijan’s petroleum oils exports to Czechia Oil&Gas 12:19
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani people on Nowruz holiday Politics 12:15
Kazakhstan's companies aiming to enter Russian oil service market Oil&Gas 12:10
Turkmen enterprise for storage, processing of grain shares production data Business 12:10
Uzbekistan, Vietnam agree on implementation of joint investment, trade and economic projects Uzbekistan 12:10
Kazakh oilfield service companies eye to participate in Azerbaijani projects Oil&Gas 12:10
Indian PM Modi addresses International Conference on Disaster resilient Infrastructure Other News 12:09
UNDP to enhance efforts for mine clearance of Azerbaijani liberated lands - UN Representative Politics 12:09
Georgia reports 369 new cases of coronavirus for March 18 Georgia 12:02
Iran’s CBI discloses amount of loans issued in services sector Finance 12:02
2M2021 volume of Azerbaijan's oil export to India revealed Oil&Gas 12:02
Britain says lumps in global vaccine supply an issue Europe 11:55
Kazakh national companies plan to move to IPO soon Business 11:49
Austria’s 2020 petroleum oils import from Azerbaijan in volume and value Oil&Gas 11:42
Azerbaijan shares data on oil exported to Italy in 2M2021 Oil&Gas 11:33
Number of Turkmen entrepreneurs using Rysgal bank increased Finance 11:33
Uzbekistan, S. Korea talk organization of direct tourist exchanges Tourism 11:33
Geopolitical order based on occupation cannot continue - Iranian ambassador Politics 11:32
Azerbaijan’s petroleum oils export to EU exceeded 6B euros in 2020 Oil&Gas 11:30
Prices on Azerbaijani oil slightly decline Finance 11:24
Nokia sees operating margin rising to 10-13% in 2023 Europe 11:23
Ukraine's COVID-19 cases exceed 1.5 million Europe 11:19
Azerbaijan’s consent to transit Russian gas to Armenia is outstanding geopolitical move – Peter Tase Oil&Gas 11:09
Azerbaijan sees increase in prices for precious metals Finance 11:01
Turkmenistan interested in developing unified OSCE security strategy Business 11:00
Uzbekistan Airways opens additional flights to Belarus Transport 11:00
Kazakhstan triples exports to Belgium despite COVID-19 Business 11:00
Global oil demand should be reduced over medium term Oil&Gas 10:51
Georgia sees decrease in electricity consumption Oil&Gas 10:50
U.N. body raises global economic growth forecast for 2021 to 4.7% US 10:45
Uzbekistan, Slovakia interested in increasing mutual trade Uzbekistan 10:44
Volume of non-cash transactions on payment cards in Azerbaijan reaches record high Finance 10:43
Oil output to rise by 10.2 mb/d by 2026 from six-year low in 2020 Oil&Gas 10:40
Azerbaijani president's aide comments on Armenia's refusal to provide maps of minefields Politics 10:32
Kazakh gas supply company to buy UPS Tenders 10:32
Azerbaijani currency rates for Mar.18 Finance 10:31
Iranian currency rates for March 18 Finance 10:31
OPEC effective spare capacity to fall to as low as 2.4 mb/d in 2026 Oil&Gas 10:27
Сrude oil, product stocks to see accelerated draws in 2021 Oil&Gas 10:16
Russian Transmashholding eyes organizing multimodal transport service in Uzbekistan Transport 10:14
No special plastic card for mandatory health insurance to be needed by citizens - Agency Society 10:13
Shareholders of Justice Shares in Iran to receive interest payments Business 09:56
Iran to launch part of Chabahar-Zahedan railway in coming months Business 09:56
Iran gov't extends deadline for repayment of foreign exchange loans Business 09:55
Kazakh Senate approves ratification of EAEU agreement on excise taxes for tobacco products Oil&Gas 09:55
Shrimp fishery in Iran increases Business 09:54
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for March 18 Uzbekistan 09:54
Iran publishes final report on Ukrainian plane crash Business 09:54
Iran sells all supportive purchased saffron Business 09:53
Trend TV reports from St. John's Church in Khojavand's Tugh village Society 09:38
EU continues to help Georgian companies to save energy and reduce CO2 emissions Business 09:35
TV Program on rising antisemitism in Armenia broadcasted in US Armenia 09:35
Three killed, 11 wounded in bombing of Afghan government bus in Kabul Other News 09:34
EU, Georgia agree to identify further products with export potential Business 09:34
EU stresses Georgia's strategic role in field of energy, transport, and connectivity Oil&Gas 09:27
Volume of loans with floating interest rates down in Georgia Business 09:26
Azerbaijan announces plans on wine production, exports for 2021 Business 09:01
Kazakhstan adds 1,186 new cases of coronavirus infection Kazakhstan 08:46
Iran's non-oil exports exceed $65 billion Iran 08:38
Georgian PM participates in NATO-Georgia Commission meeting in Brussels Georgia 08:12
Turkey confirms 18,912 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 07:34
Uzbekistan plans to attract Malaysian companies for co-op in textile industry Uzbekistan 07:30
S. Korea reports 445 more COVID-19 cases, 97,294 in total Other News 06:56
5.2-magnitude quake hits Bejaia, Algeria Arab World 06:03
Slovakia shares info about projects implemented in Georgia in 2020 Construction 05:01
Peru prepares for possible third wave of COVID-19, says president World 02:57
Tanzania's President John Magufuli dead at 61, vice president announces Other News 01:50
Ebola infects 30, kills 15 in Guinea, DRC: Africa CDC Other News 00:57
Fed sees growth surge, above-target inflation in 2021 but no change on rates US 00:22
Export of natural gas from Azerbaijan increases Oil&Gas 17 March 23:59
Certain loans issued in Iran’s trade sectors Finance 17 March 23:30
Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna Construction puts up bonds for auction Business 17 March 23:29
Internet provider in Baku plans large-scale technical renewal ICT 17 March 23:22
Latvian AirBaltic resuming Riga-Tbilisi-Riga flights Transport 17 March 23:21
Volume of loans issued to public organizations down in Azerbaijan Finance 17 March 23:21
Consulting company introducing new services in Azerbaijan Business 17 March 23:19
WHO recommends continuing use of AstraZeneca vaccine World 17 March 23:16
NATO SG: Georgia to be one of NATO’s most important partners Georgia 17 March 22:45
Kyrgyzstan to host workshop on climate change, role of space-based data Kyrgyzstan 17 March 22:35
Investment in Chabahar civil projects worth 25 trillion rials this year Iran 17 March 22:01
Azerbaijan opens credit line for trade operations with Saudi Arabia (PHOTO) Economy 17 March 21:23
Azerbaijan, Turkey sign declaration of intent on co-op in field of agriculture (PHOTO) Economy 17 March 20:54
Azerbaijani energy minister, Equinor executive VP discuss co-op prospects Economy 17 March 20:40
Liberated lands are witness to Armenian atrocities - President of Azerbaijan Politics 17 March 20:22
Azerbaijani journalists visit Hadrut settlement of Khojavend district (PHOTO) Society 17 March 20:21
Azerbaijani journalists visit liberated Tugh village of Khojavand district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 17 March 20:18
Armenians destroyed monument of Molla Panah Vagif, we will restore it - Azerbaijani president Politics 17 March 20:04
Azerbaijani defense minister visits Combined Command Post of Air Force (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 17 March 20:03
Let circles defending, supporting Armenians, come and see what these savages done - President Aliyev Politics 17 March 20:01
Azerbaijan, Turkey to cooperate in field of metrology and forestry (PHOTO) Politics 17 March 20:00
Shusha State Art Gallery will be completely rebuilt - President Aliyev (PHOTO) Politics 17 March 19:46
There will be huge influx of tourists to Shusha, so there should be five-, four- and three-star hotels here - President Aliyev Politics 17 March 19:42
Azerbaijani, Slovak ministers discuss issue related to expansion of economic ties (PHOTO) Economy 17 March 19:42
