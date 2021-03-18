President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani people on Nowruz holiday
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.18
Trend:
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Azerbaijani people on the Nowruz holiday, Trend reports.
Azerbaijan doing everything to create new transport infrastructure in South Caucasus – Russian analyst
Latest
Azerbaijan’s consent to transit Russian gas to Armenia is outstanding geopolitical move – Peter Tase
Let circles defending, supporting Armenians, come and see what these savages done - President Aliyev
There will be huge influx of tourists to Shusha, so there should be five-, four- and three-star hotels here - President Aliyev